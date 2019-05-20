Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan secures World Cup silver medal 6 months on from shoulder surgery

IRELAND’S RHYS MCCLENAGHAN has secured at silver medal following an impressive performance at the Gymnastics World Cup Challenge in China today.

It was the 19-year-old European Pommel Horse Champion’s first competitive outing since undergoing shoulder surgery last November.

The Down native, who missed last April’s European Championships on account of the injury, produced a score of 14.600 to complete his comeback in style.

“This is a great opportunity to thank everybody who helped me recover from my shoulder surgery and get me back to medal winning form! Also thank you all for the support! Time to start bringing the (gold medal) back,”️ he tweeted afterwards

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: