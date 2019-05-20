This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan secures World Cup silver medal 6 months on from shoulder surgery

It was the 19-year-old European Pommel Horse Champion’s first competitive outing since the injury.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 20 May 2019, 7:51 PM
53 minutes ago 1,016 Views 1 Comment
Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan celebrates (file pic).
Image: Neil Hall/INPHO
Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan celebrates (file pic).
Image: Neil Hall/INPHO

IRELAND’S RHYS MCCLENAGHAN has secured at silver medal following an impressive performance at the Gymnastics World Cup Challenge in China today.

It was the 19-year-old European Pommel Horse Champion’s first competitive outing since undergoing shoulder surgery last November.

The Down native, who missed last April’s European Championships on account of the injury, produced a score of 14.600 to complete his comeback in style.

“This is a great opportunity to thank everybody who helped me recover from my shoulder surgery and get me back to medal winning form! Also thank you all for the support! Time to start bringing the (gold medal) back,”️ he tweeted afterwards

