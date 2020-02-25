This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I want to be undeniably the best in the world at the Olympics'

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan is one of Ireland’s brightest Olympic hopes and in this amazing video you can see why.

By Garry Doyle Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 6:10 PM
41 minutes ago 666 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5021819
Gold medal hope Rhys McClenaghan.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Gold medal hope Rhys McClenaghan.
Gold medal hope Rhys McClenaghan.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IT HAS TAKEN 14 years to build the dream and will require 60 seconds to perfect it.

But Rhys McClenaghan believes – in himself, his sport, his routine, his goal.

Watch the video for yourself (below). Note how the excellence of his technique is matched by an iron-clad belief.  He’s 20, he’s Irish, he’s a European champion, a world bronze medallist in the pommel horse and now he wants something else: Olympic gold.

Source: Indeed/YouTube

 

“It is a routine that takes 60 seconds,” the county Down gymnast says. “We only get one shot at it. You have to make it count. I will.

“My parents taught me about belief at a very young age. Even as a young gymnast I felt I was going to nail routines. I started my senior career a year early to gain experience. The people I idolised, I soon realised, I have to take them on.”

And he did, beating the Olympic champion in his first senior competition. “That was crazy,” he says.

Then disaster struck. Injury. Surgery. Time for reflection.

“We focused on minute details, myself and my coach. We turned a negative into a positive. The thing is we want that top spot, want to be that far ahead of the field that we are undeniably the best in the world. We want to go out to the Olympics and come home with a gold medal.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie