Antrim's Rhys McKee set for Paris comeback after earning second chance in UFC

RHYS MCKEE WILL begin his second spell as UFC fighter with a comeback fight against Ange Loosa in Paris later this year.

The Antrim welterweight was previously signed to the UFC in 2020, but was cut after losing both of his first two fights.

McKee, 27, returned to Cage Warriors where he won the vacant welterweight championship and then successfully defended it in his most recent outing, a stoppage victory over Jimmy Wallhead in Dublin’s 3Arena in April.

Those performances were enough to earn him a second chance at UFC level, and a spot on the undercard of Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac’s heavyweight bout in Paris on 2 September.

McKee comes up against Switzerland’s Loosa, who has 1-1 record since making his UFC debut in 2022.

Meanwhile, Tallaght’s Shauna Bannon makes her UFC debut this Saturday when she takes on Bruna Brasil at UFC Fight Night: London in the O2 Arena.