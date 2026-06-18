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Rhys Ruddock. Andrew Conan/INPHO
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Rhys Ruddock takes first Head Coach role with Lansdowne FC

225-caps Leinster servant steps up.
1.41pm, 18 Jun 2026

THE FORMER IRELAND International Rhys Ruddock has taken another step in his coaching journey.

The 27-times capped back rower has taken the Head Coach job at Lansdowne FC for the incoming season. He has previously been coaching with the club, and Newbridge over the last few years.

Ruddock, a son of former Wales Head Coach Mike Ruddock, played 15 seasons for Leinster, retiring at the end of the 2024 campaign. He won three European Champion’s Cups and a Six Nations with Ireland.

A statement on Lansdowne’s X (formerly Twitter) page, welcomed Ruddock to his new role and announced that Bobby Sheehan will be captain for the year ahead.

‘Rhys brings a wealth of experience to the role, having represented Leinster on 225 occasions and earned 27 caps for Ireland during an outstanding playing career,’ it added.

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