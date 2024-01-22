Gatland says Wales could call on Rhys Ruddock if injuries hit

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Rhys Ruddock could be called up by Wales during the upcoming Six Nations if they’re hit by injuries, with Welsh head coach Warren Gatland confirming that they have discussed his availability.

Leinster back row Ruddock has won 27 caps for Ireland but his most recent appearance was during the 2021 Six Nations.

The 33-year-old has therefore nearly completed the three-year standdown period required by World Rugby before players switch allegiance to another national team. Ruddock qualifies to play for Wales through his family and grew up there after being born in Dublin.

Ruddock hasn’t played much with Leinster this season, making just one start and two replacement appearances, but Gatland confirmed that Wales may consider calling him up at some stage in the Six Nations.

Gatland has named a relatively inexperienced squad for this Six Nations as they begin a new chapter without many familiar faces, so Ruddock’s experience may be useful to call on.

“We realise that he is potentially available after a couple of games if we pick up a couple of injuries,” said Gatland.

“To be honest, he made his decision to go down the Irish route and he has been involved with Leinster for a number of years and that’s where he felt he was best placed for his rugby. You’ve got to respect that and appreciate that.

“If he was younger it might be a different story but we’ve got to look at our sevens. Is it fit for purpose for us at the moment? It might fill a hole for a short period.

“We know what a quality player he is and how good he has been with Leinster and leading Leinster on a number of occasions. So it is probably a little bit more of a wait-and-see over the next few months.”

Wales boss Gatland also spoke about the major surprise of losing star wing Louis Rees-Zammit ahead of the Six Nations, with the 22-year-old quitting rugby to chase his dream of making the NFL in the US.

Louis Rees-Zammit is chasing an NFL contract. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“It happened very quickly,” said Gatland of how the situation unfolded. “He got a call on Sunday night saying that they want him to go on combines or tryouts, I think they call it, a 10-week programme to be potentially picked up by an NFL team.

“He slept on it and went into Gloucester to say he would love the opportunity to try this, never thinking Gloucester would consider the option of releasing him from his contract. Gloucester had a board meeting and they decided to release him. I’m not sure if there was a release, it happened very quickly.

“Late on Tuesday morning, we got a call from Gloucester when I was about to name a squad with him in it. 20 minutes later, I got a call from Louis to say he had decided to take this opportunity.

“It was disruptive for us but when I reflected on and I thought about it, all I can say he is a young man of 22 who gets this chance to do something a bit different, to follow a dream. He’s a big fan of NFL and I support that 100%.

“He doesn’t want to have any regrets but if it doesn’t work out he can come back to us and we can welcome him back with open arms and he said, ‘Thanks very much about the World Cup’ and how much he learned from it.

“I spoke to my son who is playing professionally in Japan and he said, ‘Look Dad, I’ve got a couple of mates in New Zealand who are All Blacks who would jump at the opportunity to play in the NFL for a few years or the rest of their career.’

“It’s important for him that he takes this chance and that’s advice which is not just about sport. You’ve got to follow your dreams whether it’s in another field like business, singing, music, dance, whatever potential other park you might take.

“I wish him all the best and if it doesn’t work out maybe he’ll pick up rugby again. I know from the comments of people such as Christian Wade that it’s going to be incredibly challenging and tough.”