Wales scrum-half Webb set to be banished by Toulon due to 'dishonest' Ospreys move

The 31-year-old will represent Wales in the 2020 Six Nations before returning home to the Ospreys next season.

By AFP Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 6:57 PM
1 hour ago 6,666 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4954497
Image: Ashley Crowden/INPHO
Image: Ashley Crowden/INPHO

WALES SCRUM-HALF RHYS Webb will no longer feature for French Top 14 side Toulon after club owner Bernard Lemaitre hit out at the “dishonest” attitude surrounding the player’s return home.

Webb, 31, was set to leave the three-time European champions at the end of the season to move back to the Ospreys.

Earlier this week, the Welsh Rugby Union announced Webb would be eligible to feature in this year’s Six Nations after being given an exemption from a rule requiring players to have more than 60 caps if they wish to represent their country while playing abroad.

“His family is back in Wales, it’s difficult for him. We made beach-sized amounts of time for him to be able to go back and see his family in Wales,” Lemaitre, who took over majority ownership of Toulon from Mourad Boudjellal last month, told Sud Radio.

“All of a sudden we learn he has already signed for the Ospreys and his agent had already negotiated with the Welsh union that he can be selected. It’s a dishonest attitude.

“It takes us to a situation where I think Rhys Webb will not play in the Toulon shirt again. The adventure will be cut short,” he added.

Webb was left out of Toulon’s squad for the visit of Castres in the Top 14 on Sunday.

© – AFP 2020  

