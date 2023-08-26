Former Wales scrum-half Webb failed dope test: Biarritz club

FORMER WALES SCRUM-HALF Rhys Webb tested positive in a doping test carried out in July, his French club, Biarritz, told AFP on Saturday.

“On Monday, Rhys Webb received a letter from the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) telling him that there were abnormal results from his tests in July,” said Jean-Baptiste Aldige, chairman of the French second-division club.

French media reported earlier in the day that Webb tested positive for a growth hormone.

The 34-year-old, who won 40 Wales caps, has been given a provisional suspension by the AFLD, said Aldige.

“He came to tell us that the AFLD had asked him to explain his abnormal results on Monday. From there, he hired a lawyer,” said Aldige.

Webb “underwent a drug test in July, when he joined our club,” said Aldige. “They tested four or five players. It was on our premises, but we weren’t notified of it.”

“It happens to us about once a month.”

Aldige said the club has not yet taken disciplinary action against Webb, who “is not guilty of anything yet.”

Webb scored a try on his Biarritz debut on 17 August but was not involved against Valance Romans this weekend.

