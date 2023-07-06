Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Rhys Webb in action for Wales in 2017.
# new chapter
Former Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb signs for Biarritz
Webb has agreed terms with the club until 2025.
1 hour ago

BIARRITZ HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of former Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb.

Webb, who announced his retirement from international rugby in May, has agreed terms until 2025.

He is the latest recruit for a club that finished 11th in the French second division last season, joining players such as England centre Jonathan Joseph and France prop Mohamed Haouas.

It will be 34-year-old Webb’s second playing stint in France, having featured for Toulon between 2018 and 2020.

He won 40 Wales caps and was recalled to the national set-up by head coach Warren Gatland during last season’s Guinness Six Nations.

But Webb then decided to step away from the Test arena after being named in Wales’ preliminary World Cup training squad, following his fellow former Ospreys colleagues Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

