Monday 30 December, 2019
Big boost for Wales as Rhys Webb announces Toulon departure

The British & Irish Lions scrum-half will return to his native Wales at the end of the season.

By AFP Monday 30 Dec 2019, 4:44 PM
Rhys Webb playing for the Lions in 2017.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Rhys Webb playing for the Lions in 2017.
Rhys Webb playing for the Lions in 2017.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

WALES SCRUM-HALF RHYS Webb will leave Top 14 side Toulon at the end of the season due to personal reasons, the French club announced today.

Webb, 31, who had signed a two-year deal in 2018 which had an option of an extra campaign, has been unable to represent his country during his spell abroad as he had won fewer than 60 caps.

He played the last of his 31 Tests for Wales against South Africa in December 2017 and missed the 2019 World Cup because of his move to France.

Webb, who also played two Tests for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand in 2017, has scored three tries in 26 matches for Toulon.

However, he has suffered from numerous injuries and has faced stiff competition for a starting place from France half-back Baptiste Serin.

“It has been difficult for me to be far from my family and my young children,” Webb said in a Toulon statement. “I am determined to give my best for the club until the end of the season and I hope we can get the results the club deserves,” he added.

He is expected to return to a Welsh region and newspaper Midi Olympique have linked him with a move to the Ospreys and the Dragons.

Toulon are third in the French top-flight and extended their unbeaten run to nine games across all competitions with a 13-13 draw at title holders Toulouse on Sunday.

© – AFP, 2019

