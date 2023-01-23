Advertisement
PA Rhys Williams.
# depth chart
Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from loan spell at Blackpool
Defender returns to Anfield to cover potential transfer activity.
34 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL HAVE RECALLED defender Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Blackpool as potential cover for any transfer activity.

With senior centre-back Virgil Van Dijk sidelined by a hamstring problem until the middle of next month the club are keen to ensure they are not left short of options.

Nat Phillips is currently fifth choice, behind Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, and has made only five appearances this season but it is understood he is attracting interest ahead of the window closing having previously had loans at Stuttgart and Bournemouth.

As a result 21-year-old Williams has returned from Blackpool, where he made 17 appearances, to cover all eventualities.

Press Association
