Setback for Armagh as star forward O'Neill hit by injury

ARMAGH HAVE BEEN hit with a major blow as star forward Rian O’Neill faces a spell on the sidelines through injury.

O’Neill sustained a quad injury this week in training that will rule him out of Sunday’s crunch last round tie against Tyrone in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

It is just over two weeks until Armagh make their championship bow with a preliminary round tie against Antrim on Sunday 9 April, the winners taking on Cavan at the quarter-final stage a fortnight later.

The Irish News reports that O’Neill is facing six to eight weeks out, a huge setback for Armagh’s hopes this year.

The Crossmaglen star is a key figure in the Armagh side, their top scorer in the league to date, an important free-taker and a versatile operator who can feature further the field.

