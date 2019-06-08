This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rianna Jarrett hits five as Wexford keep pace behind Peamount at WNL summit

Peamount emphatically held their advantage at the top of the table by putting seven past Limerick.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 9:56 PM
1 hour ago 887 Views No Comments
I got five on it: Rianna Jarrett (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL RIANNA Jarrett was in unplayable mood as she led her Wexford Youths side to a barnstorming win away to Galway.

Jarrett fired in five for Youths in their 6-2 victory to keep up the chase behind leaders Peamount United, who ran out 7-0 winners against Limerick.

Galway took an early lease through Ellerose O’Flaherty, but Jarrett popped up with an instant response to level. She doubled her tally with a 25-yard free-kick and before the whistle blew on the first-half she had completed a hat-trick with a stoppage-time header.

The dead ball was again where Jarrett came alive as she notched a fourth for herself and her club five minutes after the restart and she topped off her five-star performance with a cool finish after being put through by Becky Cassin. Meadbh de Burca pulled one back for Galway, a mere consolation after Jarrett had settled the match.

Peamount remain five points clear of Wexford at the top following their comfortable win in Greenogue.

