Rianna Jarrett hits five as Wexford keep pace behind Peamount at WNL summit

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL RIANNA Jarrett was in unplayable mood as she led her Wexford Youths side to a barnstorming win away to Galway.

Jarrett fired in five for Youths in their 6-2 victory to keep up the chase behind leaders Peamount United, who ran out 7-0 winners against Limerick.

Galway took an early lease through Ellerose O’Flaherty, but Jarrett popped up with an instant response to level. She doubled her tally with a 25-yard free-kick and before the whistle blew on the first-half she had completed a hat-trick with a stoppage-time header.

The dead ball was again where Jarrett came alive as she notched a fourth for herself and her club five minutes after the restart and she topped off her five-star performance with a cool finish after being put through by Becky Cassin. Meadbh de Burca pulled one back for Galway, a mere consolation after Jarrett had settled the match.

Peamount remain five points clear of Wexford at the top following their comfortable win in Greenogue.

