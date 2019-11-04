'I still think people haven’t seen the best of me and there’s more to come'

SHOULD YESTERDAY HAVE been Rianna Jarrett’s last game in the Wexford Youths jersey, she most definitely bowed out on a high.

The star striker wasn’t on the scoresheet — but not for her want of trying as she came close on several occasions — but played a pivotal role up top as Youths were 3-2 winners over Peamount United at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland international has stolen plenty of headlines over the past few weeks, particularly after the Girls In Green’s recent Euro 2021 qualifier win over Ukraine at Tallaght Stadium.

That was a masterclass in attack from the home-grown hero as she scored her first senior international goal and chipped in with two assists en route to being named Player of the Match.

A dream night for the 25-year-old, made even more special considering her incredible battle back from the brink and horrific injury woes — including three separate ACL setbacks. Yesterday was another of such dream occasions.

Understandably, there was quite a lot of attention on Jarrett coming into the showdown, where Wexford defended their crown against newly-crowned league champions Peamount.

She was excellent throughout, and understandably there were plenty of questions asked regarding her future afterwards considering her recent rise to prominence.

“For now, Rianna is a Wexford Youths player,” manager Tom Elmes stressed when asked how hard it will be to keep hold of the striker. “For me going into next year, she’s a Wexford Youths player.

Anyone on the big stage performing to the level she’s at is going to get attention. I just think if she does move, I wish her all the best. Players have to push themselves and be ambitious.

“First and foremost, it has to be the right move for her, that’s really important. Look, if it does come around I’m sure she’s going to continue what she has done. Look at what she’s achieved in one year.

This time last year, she was in a boot going into the final. This year, what she has achieved has been fantastic. Give her more time, she’s got a lot more to give.

“Rianna didn’t get on the scoresheet today but the work that she does is immense,” he added.

And Jarrett echoed her manager’s words.

That dream night in the green jersey. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m a Wexford player going into next season,” she told reporters in the mixed zone afterwards. “We’ll go away and sit down as a squad and we know we need to improve even more. We’ve seen it in glimpses today.

“I’m looking forward to having those thoughts with the manager about how we move forward individually and collectively. We’re back in pre-season in January and we’ll be in full flow again.

I feel like I want to get the best out of me. I still think people haven’t seen the best of me and there’s more to come. That comes down to myself. I’ve gotten fitter and slimmer but the harder work needs to come from myself. We [Ireland] have Greece in a week so the focus switches again and we need three points there.

“I always like to come through injury-free, I don’t like that word but it is a word associated with me. It’s been fantastic for me the last few weeks, I’m still trying to catch up with myself.”

And keen to deflect praise from herself, the Wexford native had some lovely words for two-goal hero and strike partner Lauren Kelly, among others.

“She’s a fantastic kid and I’ve really enjoyed playing with her,” Jarrett said. “She’s shown glimpses of what she can do this year on some days and on other days not so much.

We knew what she is capable of, she’s scoring goals like that in training and did it in the World University Games so I’m delighted she showed it on the biggest stage of all today with those two goals.

“We complement each other, we free up space for each other and hopefully she can kick on from this.”

“It’s funny, we’re flying just at the end of the season,” the 25-year-old concluded. “You see [Ciara] Rossiter, there’s a lot more to come from her. We had changes in positions and players and we didn’t gel quickly.

“We knew today would be a tough challenge but thankfully we were on the right end of the result. We created the better chances and took them as well. If you don’t back yourself for silverware, why bother competing?

“We lost the League Cup final at home to Shelbourne which was disappointing and we were never really competing in the league which we’re still not happy about.”

