This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 13 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's all talk' - Rice brushes off speculation over €80m move to Manchester United

The Old Trafford outfit are reportedly keen to bring in the 20-year-old England international midfielder.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 1:13 PM
37 minutes ago 2,210 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4849556
England and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.
England and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.
England and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

DECLAN RICE HAS dismissed speculation he could leave West Ham United for Manchester United.

Rice has broken into the England team on the back of his mature Premier League performances at London Stadium.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini said in March that the club could be forced to cash in on the 20-year-old if the price was right.

Manchester United, struggling in the league’s bottom half, are reportedly ready to make a £70million (€80m) offer for Rice when the January transfer window opens.

But the midfielder is unconcerned about rumours over his future, having committed to the Hammers by agreeing a long-term deal.

“I signed a five-year contract with West Ham last year, which will keep me at the club until I’m 24,” he told the Daily Mail.

“And for me this is the best place to be right now. I am playing for a manager who has given me my chance and played me week in, week out.

“It’s all talk until something happens – and nothing has – so I’m just focused on West Ham, doing my best and making the fans happy.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie