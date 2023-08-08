Double bronze for Richael Timothy at UCI World Championships

RICHAEL TIMOTHY HAS secured a bronze medal in both the women’s C3 scratch race and omnium at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

In the final day of action in the Para-cycling Track World Championships, Timothy closed a successful campaign for the team as she secured bronze in the scratch race – with the result in turn earning her a podium place in the women’s omnium.

The omnium ranks riders based on four events: individual pursuit, 500m time trial, 200m time trial (flying) and scratch race.

Well-positioned heading into the final three laps, Timothy fought well in a tough field to earn a podium spot.

Advertisement

“I’m happy with a medal, I kind of knew against the sprinters that I would have to go,” Timothy said.

“It was very negative (the race) no one was really trying anything because it was such a small group as well, but I suppose a medal is a medal so I’m happy with it now. I’m kind of used to bronze and 4th places so it’s good going into next year and we’ll see what we can do.

“Jamie (national Para-Cycling coach) had said to me to try and go and make an effort and see if I could get rid of one or two of them because I knew if it came down to a sprint I wouldn’t have it, so yeah, I just did it and I went with three laps to go but just got caught at the end.

“It was good to do the omnium to get a sense of where you are overall so I kind of knew if I finished fourth or higher, I’d end up in the bronze for the omnium, so yeah, two medals, I’m delighted with it.”

Winning the medals gives Timothy confidence going into the Para-cycling Road World Championships later this week as she takes on the time trial and road race.

“I think in cycling confidence is everything, so yeah I will. I suppose I’ll get through the time trial on Thursday and then we’ll see, the road race should be good.”

On Wednesday, August 9th, Ireland conclude their Track World Championships as Lara Gillespie competes in the women’s omnium. Elsewhere, the Road World Championships continues as Darren Rafferty and Dean Harvey take part in the U23 men’s time trial.

The Para-cycling Road World Championships kick-off in Dumfries as Declan Slevin and Allister MacSorley represent Ireland in the time trial in their respective categories.

Report courtesy of Cycling Ireland.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!