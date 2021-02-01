Goalkeeper Brush joins Sligo Rovers 15 years on from first signing for the club

EXPERIENCED GOALKEEPER RICHARD Brush has signed for Sligo Rovers for the fourth time in his career.

The 36-year-old English stopper has been announced by the Bit O’Red today, as they need back-up for Ed McGinty with Luke McNicholas joining Finn Harps on a half-season loan deal.

Brush first arrived at the Showgrounds in 2006, and he has won the Premier Division title, the FAI Cup, the League Cup and the Setanta Sports Cup with the club.

He also enjoyed stints at Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps, and has been with Cliftonville since 2018.

“I really could not have predicted this from when I first signed all those years ago, never,” Brush said. “To be honest even five years ago I didn’t see this happening. I’m chuffed, that’s how it feels.

“It’s really nice. To be back now and be here to guide some of the young players as well, it’s just a good feeling.

“In the last spell the club was going through a tough period and that golden era we had was in the past.

“Today it feels like the club is really on the up and the good times could be coming back. So apart from being chuffed, I’m also excited to be part of that now.

“It is huge for me to win another trophy and experience more European football. I’m coming towards the end of my career and I want as many good experiences as possible.

“To this day I get people still coming up to me in the street in Sligo talking about this game and that or whatever it is.

“You know names, some of them are just faces you see, but you know what the club means here. I feel honoured to be wanted as well and that the gaffer and the club wanted to bring me in.”

He’s ours again 🔴⚪️ ✍🏼@RichardBrush10 has signed for the #bitored this morning for the fourth time.



Welcome home Brushy



Read more https://t.co/IE9IAUhr2K pic.twitter.com/P7VDZP7dZf — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) February 1, 2021

He added: “I am here to play. You train to play and while I know Ed has done really well, I’m signing with a view to getting into the team. I’m under no illusions. Every goalkeeper knows there’s someone else wanting to get in. I worked with Ed briefly two years ago so I know what he’s about and his charisma and ability.

“Goalkeepers tend to be close to each other because they work together every day, and 95% of the experiences I’ve had that has been the case. I know there’s also one or two very good talented young goalkeepers too who will train with us which is great.”