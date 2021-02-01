BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 1 February 2021
Advertisement

Goalkeeper Brush joins Sligo Rovers 15 years on from first signing for the club

The English stopper begins his fourth spell with the Bit O’Red.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Feb 2021, 12:31 PM
43 minutes ago 605 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5341512
Richard Brush in action for Sligo in 2015.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Richard Brush in action for Sligo in 2015.
Richard Brush in action for Sligo in 2015.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

EXPERIENCED GOALKEEPER RICHARD Brush has signed for Sligo Rovers for the fourth time in his career. 

The 36-year-old English stopper has been announced by the Bit O’Red today, as they need back-up for Ed McGinty with Luke McNicholas joining Finn Harps on a half-season loan deal.

Brush first arrived at the Showgrounds in 2006, and he has won the Premier Division title, the FAI Cup, the League Cup and the Setanta Sports Cup with the club.

He also enjoyed stints at Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps, and has been with Cliftonville since 2018.

“I really could not have predicted this from when I first signed all those years ago, never,” Brush said. “To be honest even five years ago I didn’t see this happening. I’m chuffed, that’s how it feels.

“It’s really nice. To be back now and be here to guide some of the young players as well, it’s just a good feeling.

“In the last spell the club was going through a tough period and that golden era we had was in the past.

“Today it feels like the club is really on the up and the good times could be coming back. So apart from being chuffed, I’m also excited to be part of that now.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It is huge for me to win another trophy and experience more European football. I’m coming towards the end of my career and I want as many good experiences as possible.

“To this day I get people still coming up to me in the street in Sligo talking about this game and that or whatever it is.

“You know names, some of them are just faces you see, but you know what the club means here. I feel honoured to be wanted as well and that the gaffer and the club wanted to bring me in.”

He added: “I am here to play. You train to play and while I know Ed has done really well, I’m signing with a view to getting into the team. I’m under no illusions. Every goalkeeper knows there’s someone else wanting to get in. I worked with Ed briefly two years ago so I know what he’s about and his charisma and ability.

“Goalkeepers tend to be close to each other because they work together every day, and 95% of the experiences I’ve had that has been the case. I know there’s also one or two very good talented young goalkeepers too who will train with us which is great.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie