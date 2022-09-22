Membership : Access or Sign Up
'It's not the worst story I've heard about myself' - Richard Dunne on Bohs links

The Gypsies are on the hunt for Keith Long’s successor.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Sep 2022, 7:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,880 Views 1 Comment
Dunne was inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame in 2019.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

RICHARD DUNNE HAS addressed reports linking him to the vacant Bohemians managerial job.

The Irish Sun is reporting today that the Republic of Ireland legend, Vinny Perth and Derek Pender are among the leading contenders, with the Gypsies hoping to appoint Keith Long’s successor within three weeks.

Pender is in interim charge alongside Trevor Croly currently.

“There’s not a lot to tell,” Dunne told Virgin Media Sport this evening, appearing on their live Uefa Nations League coverage of France and Austria.

“I mean it’s speculation in a newspaper, and it’s not the worst story I’ve heard about myself! It’s one of those things that happens — ex-international, I suppose you get linked with stuff from time to time.”

“For the last six or seven years, I’ve been coaching in France and England, done my coaching badges and stuff. Now I’ve just finished my pro license, it’s time to try and test myself at a higher level. If something does come up, I’d be interested,” Dunne added in conversation with presenter Tommy Martin, before further explaining what would attract him to a managerial post:

“Something that’s a challenge. A good project, a team that wants to be progress, that wants to move forward, something you can affect and make a difference in is something that would appeal to me.”

