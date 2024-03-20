Liverpool appoint Richard Hughes as sporting director

LIVERPOOL NAMED RICHARD Hughes as their new sporting director on Wednesday in the next phase of an overhaul of the club’s hierarchy.

Former Scotland international Hughes, who announced his departure as Bournemouth’s technical director earlier this month, will officially take up his new role on 1 June.

Advertisement

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.

Michael Edwards was recently appointed by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group as chief executive of football.

Edwards and Hughes have a professional and personal relationship spanning more than 20 years, having previously worked together during Hughes’s playing career at Portsmouth.

“I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity,” said Hughes, 44. “Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity.

“People rightly talk about the rich history this organisation can boast, but it is the present and future which really excites me. Jurgen Klopp is leading an outstanding team and squad and alongside that the commitment to young players and their pathway to the first team is also outstanding.”

– © AFP 2024