This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It has an effect on the players' - Derby manager Cocu addresses Keogh sacking

Elsewhere, the club’s decision has been criticised by their former player Jeff Hendrick.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 5:59 PM
17 minutes ago 703 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4874227
Phillip Cocu.
Image: Daniel Hambury
Phillip Cocu.
Phillip Cocu.
Image: Daniel Hambury

DERBY COUNTY MANAGER Phillip Cocu admits that the sacking of former captain Richard Keogh has affected everyone at the club. 

Derby announced yesterday they sacked Keogh for “gross misconduct” over his involvement in a crash in a crash that led to the arrest of two of his team-mates. 

Keogh sustained knee ligament damage and was ruled out for up to 15 months after Tom Lawrence crashed into a lamppost last month.

Midfielder Lawrence and forward Mason Bennett both later pleaded guilty to drink-driving. Keogh was a passenger in Lawrence’s car and was not arrested. 

Derby fined Lawrence and Bennett six weeks’ wages, but neither were dismissed. It is reported that Keogh, who joined Derby in 2012 and made more than 350 appearances for the club, is planning to appeal the decision. 

Speaking today to reporters at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game with Middlesbrough, Cocu addressed the situation. 

“I think for everybody it is a difficult, and hard situation, of course”, Cocu told the media. “For the moment I just cannot go into the matter, it is still ongoing, still a process.

“It has been a club decision. It is very complicated.” 

Cocu was reluctant to say too much on the situation – stressing it as a club matter – but did admit it has affected players and other people around the club. 

“Not only this, but the events of that Tuesday, it had a big impact. It still has an effect on the players, on the group, on the club. That is obvious, yes.

“Everybody trained very well, good focus and energy. Of course you cannot deny a player who was here for many years, he had an effect on players individually and as a group, of course.

“But still we have to prepare and show we are professionals, to focus on the game against Middlesbrough.” 

Cocu said he last spoke to Keogh on Tuesday, and didn’t answer a question comparing the treatment of Keogh to that of Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett. 

“Like I said, it is not up to me to give any reasons. The club, at the moment they can, they will clarify why but because it is a club matter it is not up to me to give any response on it. I am sorry.”

Elsewhere, Derby’s decision has been criticised by a couple of Keogh’s fellow Irish internationals. Jeff Hendrick – once a Derby player – tweeted, “Talk about kicking a man (the captain) while he is down, instead of helping him through this physically and mentally tough time.” 

Harry Arter also questioned Derby’s decision: “So the one left unconscious in the car and not arrested gets sacked.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie