Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Keogh reportedly injured in car crash as Derby team-mates charged with drink-driving

Defensive partner Shane Duffy is also a doubt for Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers next month.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 11:56 AM
28 minutes ago 1,989 Views 8 Comments
Richard Keogh in action against Remo Freuler of Switzerland earlier this month.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Richard Keogh in action against Remo Freuler of Switzerland earlier this month.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND DEFENDER RICHARD Keogh has been injured in a car collision that saw Derby County team-mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence charged with drink driving, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Sam Wallace writes that Keogh sustained a suspected fractured wrist and an injury to his knee as passenger in Lawrence’s Range Rover, which crashed into a lamppost in the late hours of Tuesday.

Lawrence and Bennett were arrested shortly before midnight. Neither player was injured in the incident but the club will launch a formal inquiry.

Rams boss Phillip Cocu is expected to confirm the news about Keogh in his media briefing this afternoon, meaning he is likely to be ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Georgia and Switzerland. 

To make matters worse, fellow centre-half Shane Duffy — a key player for the Boys in Green — has also emerged as a doubt after coming off injured during Brighton’s defeat to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last night. 

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-aston-villa-carabao-cup-third-round-amex-stadium Shane Duffy came off injured at the AMEX Stadium last night. Source: Andrew Matthews

“Two men have been charged with drink driving after a collision involving a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes GLC at the junction of Burley Lane and the A6 at Allestree, last night shortly before midnight [Tuesday, 24 September],” Derbyshire Police noted in an official statement.

Mason Bennett, 23, of Whaley Thorns near Mansfield and Tom Lawrence, 25, of Duffield were arrested at the scene and charged earlier today. “They are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 15 October at 9.30am.”

A club spokesman confirmed said: “We are aware of an incident that took place on 24th September 2019.

“Because of ongoing legal proceedings, the club will not be making further comment at this time.”

The42 Team

