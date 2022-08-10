Richard Keogh's 'amazing' feeling as he returns to Ipswich Town on one-year deal

Richard Keogh in action for Blackpool during a pre-season friendly.

Richard Keogh in action for Blackpool during a pre-season friendly.

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE signed former Ireland defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee to become Town’s seventh summer arrival.

Advertisement

Keogh started his career in Ipswich’s academy before leaving for Stoke in 2003, he told the club’s website: “It’s amazing to be back.

“I started my football journey here and I have so many memories from my early days, so I can’t wait to get back out on the Portman Road pitch in front of the fans.”

🤝 Town have completed the signing of Richard Keogh on a one-year deal from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.



👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 10, 2022

Boss Kieran McKenna said: “He will be valuable to us over what is a long season.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

“His experience at club and international level is great, and he can still contribute having played a good number of games with Blackpool last season.”