Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 10 August 2022
Richard Keogh's 'amazing' feeling as he returns to Ipswich Town on one-year deal

The former Ireland international started his career in the club’s academy before leaving for Stoke in 2003.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Aug 2022, 10:39 AM
Richard Keogh in action for Blackpool during a pre-season friendly.
IPSWICH TOWN HAVE signed former Ireland defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee to become Town’s seventh summer arrival.

Keogh started his career in Ipswich’s academy before leaving for Stoke in 2003, he told the club’s website: “It’s amazing to be back.

“I started my football journey here and I have so many memories from my early days, so I can’t wait to get back out on the Portman Road pitch in front of the fans.”

Boss Kieran McKenna said: “He will be valuable to us over what is a long season.

“His experience at club and international level is great, and he can still contribute having played a good number of games with Blackpool last season.”

