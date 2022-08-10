Richard Keogh's 'amazing' feeling as he returns to Ipswich Town on one-year deal

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE signed former Ireland defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool on a one-year deal.
The 35-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee to become Town’s seventh summer arrival.
Keogh started his career in Ipswich’s academy before leaving for Stoke in 2003, he told the club’s website: “It’s amazing to be back.
“I started my football journey here and I have so many memories from my early days, so I can’t wait to get back out on the Portman Road pitch in front of the fans.”
🤝 Town have completed the signing of Richard Keogh on a one-year deal from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 10, 2022
Boss Kieran McKenna said: “He will be valuable to us over what is a long season.
“His experience at club and international level is great, and he can still contribute having played a good number of games with Blackpool last season.”
