Friday 7 August, 2020
Republic of Ireland's Keogh has found a club following Derby sacking

The 33-year-old has joined MK Dons on a free transfer.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 7 Aug 2020, 11:18 AM
21 minutes ago 1,123 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5170179
Richard Keogh returns to football with MK Dons.
Image: MK Dons Twitter
Richard Keogh returns to football with MK Dons.
Image: MK Dons Twitter

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’s Richard Keogh has found a new club after joining League One side MK Dons on a free transfer.

Keogh’s contract with Derby County was terminated last year after he was a passenger in a car crash which left him with serious injuries to his knee. Fellow Derby players Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were also involved in the incident and were both arrested for drink-driving at the scene.

Keogh, a former club captain at Derby, underwent knee surgery and was expected to to be out of action for up to 15 months after the crash.

The 33-year-old is now making a return to football with MK Dons and becomes Russell Martin’s fourth signing of the Summer Transfer Window.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Keogh told the club website after the announcement. “Once I spoke to Russ and saw the vision and playing style he has – it just felt like the right fit for me.

“I can’t be more excited, it’s a fantastic set up here and I really believe in what Russ is trying to build here – I think it’s going to be a perfect fit for me. When I saw he got the MK Dons job I was always keeping an eye out for how he was doing, to do what he did in the short space of time, to change the philosophy and the culture in that period was fantastic.

“We want to play an exciting brand of football and when you do that – people buy in and feel excited about it. I can’t wait to get on the shirt and I’m looking forward now, I’ve missed a lot of football and you’re getting someone who is going to be excited, hungry to play and push this team forward.”

Keogh previously had spells with Bristol City, Carlisle and Coventry City, before joining Derby in 2012.

