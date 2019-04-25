'Proud' Keogh wins Player of the Season award at Derby County

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Paul Dollery Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago
Richard Keogh with Derby County manager Frank Lampard after their FA Cup third-round replay win against Southampton in January.
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

RICHARD KEOGH HAS been recognised by his team-mates for his performances at Derby County by winning the club’s Players’ Player of the Season award.

Across the Championship, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the Rams’ skipper hasn’t missed a single minute of action during the 2018-19 campaign.

Keogh has made 51 appearances in all competitions this season for a club who currently occupy the final play-off spot in England’s second tier.

“To be with these guys every day and train and play with them, for them to vote for me is a nice feeling and a great honour,” said the Republic of Ireland defender.

“There have been some great performances from a lot of the lads this year, so it’s just an amazing honour. To win any award is a nice feeling, so I’m just proud really.”

Keogh was also in contention to become the first man in Derby County’s history to win the Jack Stamps Trophy, which is presented to the club’s Player of the Season as selected by supporters.

However, on this occasion that award — which Keogh won in 2013 and ’16 — went to one of the 32-year-old’s defensive colleagues, on-loan Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori.

Keogh played all 90 minutes in both of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying victories against Gibraltar and Georgia last month. He also wore the captain’s armband on several occasions during Martin O’Neill’s tenure as manager.

The London-born centre-back joined Derby County from Coventry City in 2012. Earlier this season he made his 600th appearance in English club football.

“Anyone who can amass that amount of games at this level deserves a huge amount of respect,” Derby manager Frank Lampard said at the time.

“I’ve found him to be an incredible professional and very hard-working. He’s a fantastic player and he’s been one of our top performers this season, without a doubt.”

