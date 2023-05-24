Richard Keogh released by Ipswich Town

RICHARD KEOGH, CAPPED 26 times by Ireland, has been released by Ipswich Town.

The defender, 36, returned to Ipswich last summer, more than 20 years after coming through their academy.

Advertisement

He played most of his career with Derby, making more than 350 first-team appearances from 2012-19.

Keogh played 16 times this season for Ipswich, who were his fourth club since leaving the Rams in 2019.

Ipswich won promotion from League One this campaign, finishing as runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle to end a four-year absence from the second tier.

Proud to see my boyhood club @IpswichTown get the promotion they deserve. Really enjoyed the season with the lads. A big thank you to all the fans, staff and players who have all been amazing #itfc pic.twitter.com/AuyTJAZLRM — Richard Keogh (@RichardKeogh_6) May 23, 2023

Ipswich also released attacking midfielder Matt Healy, who is currently on loan with Cork City.

Healy joined Ipswich in 2018 from College Corinthians in Cork but has yet to make any first team starts.

The attacking midfielder’s loan spell with Cork City is set to end on 30 June.