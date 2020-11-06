Leicester Tigers complete signing of veteran former Sarries scrum-half Wigglesworth

LEICESTER TIGERS HAVE completed the signing of former Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth.

Wigglesworth, who is Premiership Rugby’s record appearance holder, left Saracens in September following their relegation to the Championship.

The 37-year-old said he was joining “the biggest club in the country” and would fight to add to his tally of three Premiership title wins.

Wigglesworth, who won three Champions Cups with Saracens and 33 England caps, said: “I still feel like I am fit, I’m healthy and can contribute and Tigers is a great fit.

“I’ve never been one to look for an easy option, I’ve always wanted a challenge and this is a big challenge for me.

“Leicester Tigers is the biggest club in the country and I am relishing the challenge.

“It is a club that want to get back to the top and that isn’t easy… but I am not interested in easy.”

Wigglesworth is the latest in a lengthening list of new signings by the Tigers, also including Matias Moroni, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla and Jasper Wiese, in response to finishing second-from-bottom in the Gallagher Premiership 2019-20 season.