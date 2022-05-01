Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 1 May 2022
Advertisement

Richarlison could face investigation after flare incident in win over Chelsea

The striker picked up and threw the pyrotechnic device which had come from the Everton fans after his winner early in the second half.

By Press Association Sunday 1 May 2022, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,971 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5752951
Richarlison throws a flare into the crowd while celebrating his goal.
Image: Jon Super
Richarlison throws a flare into the crowd while celebrating his goal.
Richarlison throws a flare into the crowd while celebrating his goal.
Image: Jon Super

RICHARLISON COULD BE investigated by the Football Association for throwing a lit flare after scoring Everton’s winner against Chelsea.

The Brazilian struck a minute into the second half at Goodison Park and Everton held on for a 1-0 victory that moves them within two points of Premier League safety.

In the celebrations that followed Richarlison’s goal, a lit blue flare was thrown onto the pitch by supporters.

Richarlison responded by picking up and throwing the flare, although it was unclear where it landed.

A club spokesperson said: “We will look into the matter but, as far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground.”

In February, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was contacted by the FA after handling a red flare following the side’s Carabao Cup victory at Wembley.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.

Everton remain in the relegation zone with five games left to play.

But the victory moves them within two points of Burnley and Leeds, with the Toffees having a game in hand on their two rivals.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie