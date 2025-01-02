Limerick's Richie English calls time on inter-county career

RICHIE ENGLISH HAS brought the curtain down on his nine-year career with Limerick after admitting that his body can no longer stand up to the demands of the inter-county game.

The 30-year-old defender has twice come back from cruciate ligament injuries which hampered an otherwise glittering stint in his county jersey. The second of those ACL tears happened just weeks before Limerick’s 2023 All-Ireland final against Kilkenny.

English, who started against Galway at left corner-back in the 2018 decider as John Kiely’s side ended their 45-year drought, won five All-Ireland medals with The Treaty County as well as five Munster Championships and three National League titles.

English was named an All-Star in 2018 and was nominated again the following year.

Explaining his decision to retire from the inter-county game, English said: “After nine years the time has come for me to leave the Limerick senior hurling panel.

“It has been an honour to be part of this group and we have made incredible memories. It is not easy to step away from such a wonderful group but unfortunately my body will not let me get to the levels needed for the coming year.

“I have been very fortunate to play with an incredible group of players who I have shared some of the best days of my life with and to them I will be forever grateful.”

In his statement, English paid further tribute to his fellow players, Limerick management, county board officials, sponsors the McManus family, and Treaty supporters, as well as his clubs Doon and Oola.

The defender singled out for praise two members of the Limerick medical team, Mark Melbourne and Dr James Ryan, who helped him recover from the ACL injuries he suffered in 2020 and 2023.

On behalf of the county board, Limerick chair Seamus McNamara said of English: “Richie has had a number of setbacks over the years but has also shown great resolve in getting back to the field where he has excelled. He has been a fantastic ambassador for the county.”

English will continue to play club hurling having won a first ever county title with Doon back in October.