Thursday 16 January, 2020
Scotland second-row Gray agrees to join former club Glasgow from Toulouse

At 30, the lock will be head coach Danny Wilson’s first signing at the end of the season.

By AFP Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 3:48 PM
Gray facing Leinster in last year's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Gray facing Leinster in last year's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

SCOTLAND SECOND-ROW Richie Gray is to return to the club where he began his career, Glasgow Warriors, after a successful spell in France in what is head coach Danny Wilson’s first signing.

The 30-year-old lock — capped 55-times since making his debut in 2010 — said it was an exciting time to be returning to Glasgow after an eight year hiatus.

Gray, who made a Test appearance for the British and Irish Lions in 2013, left for English side Sale in 2012 before embarking a year later on a spell in the French top-flight, firstly with Castres and latterly with Toulouse whom he helped to the Top 14 title last year.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be coming back to Glasgow,” said Gray in a club statement.

“It’s great to be bringing my family back home, and also to come back to the club where it all began for me.

Danny [Wilson] is great -– he’s really enthusiastic about the club and is very ambitious.

“We’re both on the same page and we’re both really looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

rugby-union-rabodirect-pro12-play-off-leinster-rugby-v-glasgow-warriors-rds Running out at the RDS during his first spell with the Warriors back in 2012. Source: Gary Fox/PA

However, Gray — whose move is subject to a medical — said he would not let his impending return home take his mind off helping Toulouse to further success as a perfect send-off.

“My focus until the end of the season is fully on Toulouse — I want to try and add a couple more titles to this club’s trophy cabinet,” said Gray.

I’ve learnt a lot and gained a lot of experience, and been part of a successful side over the last couple of years.”

Wilson, who will replace Dave Rennie when he leaves at the end of the season to take over at Australia, said Gray’s experience gained abroad would serve the team well.

“During my conversations with Richie it was clear he was very passionate about the club and he’ll be an excellent addition to our squad,” said Wilson.

“He brings a wealth of experience from his time playing in England, France and internationally with Scotland and the British & Irish Lions.”

© – AFP, 2020  

