Sunday 18 August, 2019
Red card or not: What do you make of that Richie Hogan sending off?

Kilkenny are a man down in the All-Ireland hurling final.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 4:34 PM
45 minutes ago 8,053 Views 44 Comments
Richie Hogan receives a red card from James Owens

Kilkenny are down to 14 men in the All-Ireland hurling final after Richie Hogan was given his marching orders in the 33rd minute.

It was a late, high challenge on Cathal Barrett down the Hogan Stand corner of Croke Park, and replays indicate an elbow was thrown. James Owen adjudged it as a red card.

Deliberate or not though, that’s the question. 

And there was plenty of discussion in the RTÉ studio at half-time.

“It’s a red card. It’s elbow to head. That’s why the rules are there,” Dónal Óg Cusack said. Henry Shefflin wasn’t just as sure.

What do you lot think at home?

Tipperary are currently in the driving seat, anyway. Follow our liveblog here:

The42 Team

