Red card or not: What do you make of that Richie Hogan sending off?

Richie Hogan is shown a red card by James Owens. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

RED OR NOT?

Kilkenny are down to 14 men in the All-Ireland hurling final after Richie Hogan was given his marching orders in the 33rd minute.

Red card for Richie Hogan for late hit on Cathal Barrett #kkvtipp #rtegaa https://t.co/HNoMvyeVOn pic.twitter.com/gbz7Ar6w1Q — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

It was a late, high challenge on Cathal Barrett down the Hogan Stand corner of Croke Park, and replays indicate an elbow was thrown. James Owen adjudged it as a red card.

Deliberate or not though, that’s the question.

And there was plenty of discussion in the RTÉ studio at half-time.

I think this is a red card for Hogan, it’s rash and reckless, the ref nails it with the help of his officials.



BUT - it has to be said Cathal Barrett really got away with that loose swing of the hurl on Hogan in the first 10 minutes that drew blood! #GAA pic.twitter.com/ucABoiCW9b — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) August 18, 2019

“It’s a red card. It’s elbow to head. That’s why the rules are there,” Dónal Óg Cusack said. Henry Shefflin wasn’t just as sure.

What do you lot think at home?

Tipperary are currently in the driving seat, anyway. Follow our liveblog here:

Donal Og is adamant Richie Hogan should have been sent off. Henry Shefflin also admitted it didn't look good. #sundaygame #KKvTipp pic.twitter.com/PJj94nRfD2 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!