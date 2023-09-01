Advertisement
Bryan Keane/INPHO Richie Hogan has retired from Kilkenny duty
# Retirement
Kilkenny legend Richie Hogan announces retirement
One of the sharpest Cats leaves the stage.
Updated 29 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 29 minutes ago

FORMER 2014 HURLER of the year Richie Hogan has announced his retirement. 

The Danesfort man won seven All Ireland titles, 12 Leinster championships, and four All Stars as an integral part of Brian Cody’s side as they dominated hurling for over a decade.

In his retirement statement, he said, ‘To the people of Kilkenny, thank you for everything. I always think of how lucky I was to be born into a county where my obsession with hurling was equally matched by everyone in our great city.

‘I am incredibly grateful for the support you have given me through both good and challenging times on the pitch. My body has tried to call time on my career many times over the past few years;but my mind always convinced me that the call to represent you was always greater.’

More to follow…

Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
