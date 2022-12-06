Kilkenny duo step away for 2023 season as Cats suffer further losses

THE KILKENNY HURLERS have suffered two further departures from their squad ahead of the 2023 season, as Richie Leahy and James Maher opt out.

News of their exit was first reported by the Irish Independent today, and Kilkenny GAA have since confirmed to The42 that “neither will be part of the 2023 squad”.

Advertisement

The loss of Leahy and Maher is the latest setback for the newly appointed manager Derek Lyng following the news that key midfielder Conor Browne is planning to head to Australia next year. Michael Carey is also understood to be stepping away to travel in 2023.

Neither Leahy nor Maher featured in Kilkenny’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick this year where John Kiely’s side completed a three-in-a-row.

That game also proved to be Brian Cody’s last outing, as he subsequently stepped down from managing the Kilkenny hurlers after an incredible 24 seasons in charge.

Lyng won six All-Irelands as a player under Cody, and takes over as boss after guiding the Kilkenny U20s to All-Ireland glory this year.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!