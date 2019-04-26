This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 26 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks secure long-term future of Crusaders out-half Mo'unga

The 24-year-old has made nine appearances for the All Blacks.

By AFP Friday 26 Apr 2019, 10:11 AM
58 minutes ago 1,180 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4607726
Mo'unga in action against Ireland last November.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Mo'unga in action against Ireland last November.
Mo'unga in action against Ireland last November.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

RISING OUT-HALF RICHIE Mo’unga signed a new three-year deal to stay with New Zealand rugby on Friday, easing one of the key concerns for the All Blacks ahead of the World Cup.

The 24-year-old, who has guided the Canterbury Crusaders to win the last two Super Rugby titles, is expected to join Beauden Barrett as the All Black pivots at the World Cup later this year.

He joins several other All Blacks who have recommitted to New Zealand in recent weeks including Aaron Smith and Ngani Laumape while Barrett is believed to be still weighing up his options.

The nine-Test Mo’unga said he had unfinished business in New Zealand.

“I’m really fortunate to have had some amazing opportunities with Canterbury, the Crusaders, and the All Blacks, and I feel there is still plenty I want to achieve in New Zealand rugby, which was a huge motivation for me to re-commit,” he said.

“I want to keep striving to be the best I can be, which ultimately is why I’ve made the decision to stay in this environment.”

The decision to stay was welcomed by All Blacks coach Steve Hansen who has already seen utility Damian McKenzie ruled out of the World Cup through injury.

“It’s great that he’s staying, as he is only going to get better and better,” Hansen said.

“He made a great start last year in his first All Blacks season and we look forward to him going to an even higher level this year. It’ll be exciting to watch just how far he can go.”

© AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie