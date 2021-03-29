BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 29 March 2021
Richie Murphy appointed Ireland U20 head coach

He succeeds Kieran Campbell but will also remain involved with Andy Farrell’s senior set-up.

By Paul Dollery Monday 29 Mar 2021, 2:30 PM
Richie Murphy pictured alongside Johnny Sexton during Ireland's second Test against Australia in June 2018.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE IRFU HAVE announced the appointment of Richie Murphy as the new head coach of the Ireland U20 team.

He succeeds Kieran Campbell in the role ahead of this summer’s rearranged Six Nations tournament.

Murphy – who has been the Ireland senior side’s skills and kicking coach since 2013 – takes charge of the youngsters for the next two seasons, while also staying involved with Andy Farrell’s set-up. 

“Richie will remain a specialist kicking resource for the men’s senior national team but his new role as Ireland U20 head coach will focus on him working with Peter Smyth developing players on the elite pathway, from the National Talent Squad and Academy players,” explained an IRFU press release.

Farrell said: “It will be important for us that Richie remains connected to the national team coaching group as his expertise and experience are of great benefit to the players.

“However, it is a great opportunity for him in a head coach role and to be working with the next generation coming through in a full-time capacity. We have always had a strong relationship with the U20s squad and Richie’s appointment will only strengthen that connection.”

The U20 Six Nations is scheduled to take place across a condensed three-week period in June and July, with full details expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“It’s an exciting role that will allow me to fulfil a wider coaching brief and drive talent development across the pathway,” Murphy said.

“There are challenges within the pathway specifically in specialised positions and the task is to ensure that they have the skills, temperament and game appreciation to excel in the professional game at both provincial and national level.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added: “Richie has a wealth of experience at the very highest level of the game and knows what it takes to deliver success in the senior international and provincial game.

“The U20s programme is a hugely important benchmark for our pathway players but it is also vital that the system keeps producing and supporting talent and this will be key focus of Richie’s role.”

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

