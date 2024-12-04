'Excitement maybe, fear probably a little bit': Richie Murphy on Toulouse challenge

ULSTER COACH RICHIE Murphy has admitted to a mixture of anticipation and apprehension ahead of Sunday’s opening round of Europe when the province meet current Champions Cup holders Toulouse at Stade Ernest Wallon.

“Excitement maybe, fear probably a little bit,” said Murphy of taking on the star-studded squad who are currently in pole position in the Top14, a title Antoine Dupont and his colleagues also lifted last June.

“You look at their team and they are probably two to three deep international wise in nearly every position.

“European rugby is the pinnacle of the club game still (and) we want to go out there and try to do our very best.

“It’s a massive task for us and we’re just preparing the best we can to get ready for that,” he added.

Ulster have returning Ireland squad players Stuart McCloskey, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole and Cormac Izuchukwu all available for deployment though Jacob Stockdale will not be on the trip due to his continuing recovery from his hamstring problem.

Veteran scrum half John Cooney also has a hamstring issue, picked up in last weekend’s home loss to Leinster, and has also been ruled out of involvement in the first round of Champions Cup action though he could be back for the six-day turnaround when Ulster host Bordeaux.

Ireland Sevens star Zac Ward may be in line for his competitive debut following his return from a concussion while Werner Kok who departed early against Leinster is believed be fit for this weekend.

Unfortunately, Ben Moxham’s season may well be over due to another significant knee injury, and he is due to see a surgeon.

“We are preparing to play the best team in Europe and that’s the special part of the week,” said Murphy whose side begin their campaign off the back of two successive losses in the URC.

“For some of the younger players, playing against the players they are going to be against never mind Toulouse in Toulouse that will be an experience in itself.

“As part of the journey of this team, and where we’re trying to get to, this will be another week that no matter what happens in the game win or lose there are going to be massive learnings for the boys.

“We’re going there to play and we’re under no illusions as to how tough that will be.”