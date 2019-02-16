This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 February, 2019
Irish midfielder Richie Towell on target in Championship before 100th-minute equaliser

Dominic Iorfa’a goal in the final seconds meant Rotherham stayed in the relegation zone.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 3:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,037 Views 1 Comment
Rotherham United's Richie Towell kicks the corner flag after scoring.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Rotherham United's Richie Towell kicks the corner flag after scoring.
Rotherham United's Richie Towell kicks the corner flag after scoring.
Image: EMPICS Sport

RELEGATION-THREATENED Rotherham were left frustrated in the Championship today, after a 100th-minute equaliser saw them draw 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday.

Dominic Iorfa’s goal in the 10th minute of time added on meant the Millers stayed in the relegation zone below Reading on goal difference.

Fernando Forestieri had given the visitors the lead in the Yorkshire derby on 35 minutes before Jon Taylor drew Rotherham level shortly thereafter.

Former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell scored what appeared to be the winner on 74 minutes, kicking the corner flag as part of his celebration.

However, Iorfa then equalised amid a dramatic conclusion that also saw Forestieri sent off moments later after picking up a second yellow card.

It was 27-year-old Towell’s fourth goal of the campaign in his 23rd Championship appearance for Rotherham this season.

