BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers confirm Richie Towell's return to the League of Ireland

Former PFAI Player of the Year will be eligible to line out for Rovers from 1 July.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 12 May 2021, 5:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,688 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5435567
Towell has spent the last two season at Salford.
Image: PA
Towell has spent the last two season at Salford.
Towell has spent the last two season at Salford.
Image: PA

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed Richie Towell’s signing in a further boost to their bid for back-to-back Premier Division titles.

The widely-anticipated announcement came on Wednesday afternoon with 2015 PFAI Player of the Year Towell set to link up with his new team-mates “in a few weeks”.

Towell returns to the League of Ireland following the end of his two-year deal with League Two Salford City, and will be eligible to line out for the Hoops from 1 July.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Tallaght Stadium, Daniel McDonnell of the Irish Independent reports.

“A season full of highs and lows,” Towell wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

“Thanks for everything Salford City FC, it was a pleasure putting that jersey on and playing for you over the last two seasons.

“Good luck for next season, I hope you achieve everything the club deserves.

“It’s time for me to bring my girls HOME and we are all so excited for our next chapter.”

Towell made 27 appearances for Salford this season, scoring three goals, as they narrowly missed out on the play-off places by just two points after a late push which saw them win four of their last five games.

The Dubliner returns to Ireland following a five-year stint in English football.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

After helping Dundalk to a league and FAI Cup double under Stephen Kenny in 2015, Towell sealed a move to the Championship with Brighton, but only made one league appearance for the club before going out on two season-long loans to Rotherham and later joining Salford in the summer of 2019.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie