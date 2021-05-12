Shamrock Rovers confirm Richie Towell's return to the League of Ireland

Towell has spent the last two season at Salford.

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed Richie Towell’s signing in a further boost to their bid for back-to-back Premier Division titles.

The widely-anticipated announcement came on Wednesday afternoon with 2015 PFAI Player of the Year Towell set to link up with his new team-mates “in a few weeks”.

Towell returns to the League of Ireland following the end of his two-year deal with League Two Salford City, and will be eligible to line out for the Hoops from 1 July.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Tallaght Stadium, Daniel McDonnell of the Irish Independent reports.

“A season full of highs and lows,” Towell wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

“Thanks for everything Salford City FC, it was a pleasure putting that jersey on and playing for you over the last two seasons.

“Good luck for next season, I hope you achieve everything the club deserves.

“It’s time for me to bring my girls HOME and we are all so excited for our next chapter.”

Towell made 27 appearances for Salford this season, scoring three goals, as they narrowly missed out on the play-off places by just two points after a late push which saw them win four of their last five games.

The Dubliner returns to Ireland following a five-year stint in English football.

After helping Dundalk to a league and FAI Cup double under Stephen Kenny in 2015, Towell sealed a move to the Championship with Brighton, but only made one league appearance for the club before going out on two season-long loans to Rotherham and later joining Salford in the summer of 2019.

