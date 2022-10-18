Late Tyrone star Damian Casey named on Ring, Rackard and Meagher team of the year

DAMIAN CASEY HAS been posthumously named on the 2022 Ring, Rackard and Meagher team of the year.

The Tyrone hurling star, who passed away in June, is regarded as one of the county’s greatest ever hurlers.

Casey shot 14 points in the Nicky Rackard Cup final win over Roscommon in May. He is one of three Tyrone hurlers to make the Champions 15, alongside Dermot Begley and Chris Kearns.

Eight of the 15 players were selected from the Christy Ring Cup, with the Rackard Cup and Lory Meagher contributing five and two respectably.

Former Mayo football All-Star Keith Higgins, who played in this year’s Ring final, makes the team for the second year in succession, while Darren Geoghegan, scorer of 0-9 in the final, is the representative of Lory Meagher champions Louth.

“Congratulations to all of those who have been selected and honoured with a place on this prestigious Champion 15 for the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups,” said GAA president Larry McCarthy.

“These competitions deliver great games every season and offer players in these counties

the chance to perform on the biggest stage of all for an All-Ireland title at Croke Park.

Although it is a team game we play, it is only right that we have an opportunity to salute

those who have been truly inspirational and influential.

“Your award is one that will be shared by your families and the clubs and communities you proudly represent and in celebrating this occasion we also pause to acknowledge the empty chair that should have been filled by the great Damian Casey and honour his memory and keep him and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

The awards will be presented at a gala black-tie banquet in Croke Park this Friday night,

where the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year and the Tailteann Cup Football Team of the Year will also be honoured. The event will be streamed live on www.gaa.ie .

The overall players of the year will be announced live on the night.

Ring, Rackard & Meagher Team of the Year selection

1. Paddy McKenna (Kildare/Ring)

2. Dermot Begley (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2018)

3. Rian Boran (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

4. Mark Craig (Derry/Ring)

5. Chris Kearns (Tyrone/Rackard)

6. Paul Divilly (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

7. Padraig Kelly (Roscommon/Rackard)

8. Paddy Lynam (Longford/Meagher)

9. Keith Higgins (Mayo/Ring) (Previous winner in 2021)

10. Brian Byrne (Kildare/Ring)

11. Andy Kilcullen (Sligo/Ring)

12. Damian Casey (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2019, 2020 & 2021)

13. James Burke (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

14. Darren Geoghegan (Louth/Meagher)

15. Daniel Glynn (Roscommon/Rackard)