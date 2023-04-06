Advertisement
Garry Ringrose pictured during Leinster squad training.
# Ready to go
Ringrose and Doris return for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash
The duo replace Jordan Larmour and Josh van der Flier in the only two personnel changes from last week’s win over Ulster.
32 minutes ago

LEINSTER HAVE confirmed their team for Friday’s Champions Cup quarter-final with Leicester Tigers at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off: 8pm).

Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris replace Jordan Larmour and Josh van der Flier in the only two personnel changes from last week’s last-16 win over Ulster.

Doris comes into the back row alongside Ryan Baird and Jack Conan, with the former set to win his 50th Leinster cap.

Ringrose, meanwhile, forms a centre partnership with Robbie Henshaw for the first time since October’s win over Munster.

The bench is unchanged from last week, with Cian Healy in line to become Leinster’s joint-second-highest-capped player.

Leinster Rugby:

15. Hugo Keenan 
14. Jimmy O’Brien 
13. Garry Ringrose 
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe 
10. Ross Byrne 
9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

1. Andrew Porter 
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony 
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. Ryan Baird 
7. Caelan Doris 
8. Jack Conan 

Replacements:

16. John McKee 
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa 
19. Jason Jenkins 
20. Scott Penny 
21. Luke McGrath 
22. Harry Byrne
23. Ciarán Frawley 

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)

Author
The42 Team
