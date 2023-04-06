Ringrose and Doris return for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash

LEINSTER HAVE confirmed their team for Friday’s Champions Cup quarter-final with Leicester Tigers at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off: 8pm).
Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris replace Jordan Larmour and Josh van der Flier in the only two personnel changes from last week’s last-16 win over Ulster.
Doris comes into the back row alongside Ryan Baird and Jack Conan, with the former set to win his 50th Leinster cap.
Ringrose, meanwhile, forms a centre partnership with Robbie Henshaw for the first time since October’s win over Munster.
The bench is unchanged from last week, with Cian Healy in line to become Leinster’s joint-second-highest-capped player.
Leinster Rugby:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jimmy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. Ryan Baird
7. Caelan Doris
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. John McKee
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Jason Jenkins
20. Scott Penny
21. Luke McGrath
22. Harry Byrne
23. Ciarán Frawley
Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)