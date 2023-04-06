Ringrose and Doris return for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash

LEINSTER HAVE confirmed their team for Friday’s Champions Cup quarter-final with Leicester Tigers at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off: 8pm).

Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris replace Jordan Larmour and Josh van der Flier in the only two personnel changes from last week’s last-16 win over Ulster.

Doris comes into the back row alongside Ryan Baird and Jack Conan, with the former set to win his 50th Leinster cap.

Ringrose, meanwhile, forms a centre partnership with Robbie Henshaw for the first time since October’s win over Munster.

The bench is unchanged from last week, with Cian Healy in line to become Leinster’s joint-second-highest-capped player.

Leinster Rugby:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. James Ryan (captain)

6. Ryan Baird

7. Caelan Doris

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Scott Penny

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)