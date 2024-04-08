Ringrose and Healy doubts for Leinster's date with La Rochelle

OUTSIDE CENTRE GARRY Ringrose and loosehead prop Cian Healy are doubts for Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle in Dublin on Saturday.

Healy suffered a leg injury during last weekend’s Round of 16 win over Leicester, while Ringrose missed that game due to a shoulder issue. Leinster say they will make a final decision on both players’ availability against La Rochelle later this week.

With Ringrose missing again last weekend, Jamie Osborne and Robbie Henshaw were partnered in midfield and seem likely to continue this Saturday if Ringrose doesn’t make it back.

Former All Blacks centre Charlie Ngatai has been sidelined with a calf injury in recent months, while versatile outside back Jimmy O’Brien has been dealing with a neck issue. Leinster say that duo will be further assessed this week as they near their returns from injury.

One man who is likely to be back in Leinster’s matchday 23 is scrum-half Luke McGrath, who missed the Leicester game after sustaining a head injury in the URC win over the Bulls two weekends ago. Academy scrum-half Ben Murphy came off the bench against Leicester but McGrath looks sure to return for the La Rochelle game.

Leinster have also officially confirmed that second row James Ryan will miss this weekend’s clash due to the arm injury he suffered during the Six Nations.

Ryan’s aggression and physical edge helped Leinster to make a strong start in last season’s Champions Cup final against La Rochelle but he was forced off injured in that game and was missed after departing.

The lock still has a period on the sidelines ahead of him as he recovers from his arm injury and he could be missed again this weekend. Wing Tommy O’Brien and back row Alex Soroka also remain on the long-term injury list.

In happier news, Leinster reported that Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Andrew Porter, and Ciarán Frawley all came through their returns against Leicester unscathed and are available to face La Rochelle.