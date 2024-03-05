Keenan and Ringrose both train as Ireland hope to bring full strength squad to Twickenham

IRELAND ARE HOPEFUL of having a full-strength squad for Saturday’s Six Nations trip to Twickenham as Andy Farrell’s squad look to move one step closer to successive Grand Slams.

Ireland trained in Abbotstown today and scrum coach John Fogarty confirmed Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Iain Henderson and Oli Jager all took part in the session.

Keenan missed the round three defeat of Wales with a knee injury while Ringrose has yet to feature in this year’s Six Nations due to a shoulder issue.

Henderson has been rehabbing a foot injury while Jager sat out training last week due to a knee problem.

“We were all on the field today, it was great,” said Fogarty.

“Garry and Hugo, Hendy, all trained today, Oli as well. So, yeah, it’s such an important day for us to be on the field. A healthy squad training today is important for selection and it was great they were all on the field.”

While Ringrose returned to full training last week, there had been some concern around Keenan – who did a solo session away from the rest of the team during last Thursday’s open session at Aviva Stadium.

“He [Keenan] trained today. Again, they are on the road to recovery, training on the field today live was important for them. We’ll see how they got through the session.

“We’ve another session tomorrow, which is the most physical session of the week where we’ll properly test our plan and the players so we’ll see how he gets through tomorrow and then Andy will select his side.”