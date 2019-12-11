Ringrose says his missed tackle statistics don't tell full story

THE STATS BESIDE Garry Ringrose’s name didn’t make for pretty reading.

Tackles: 4

Missed Tackles: 3

That return may have prompted more attention had it occurred during a defeat, but Ringrose could be thankful that it came during a 43-16 thrashing of Northampton Saints.

The problem is, it isn’t the first time where Ringrose’s missed tackle count has been high.

The attacking side of his game has long been lauded, with the comparisons to Brian O’Driscoll arriving thick and fast when he first burst into the Leinster senior team, but there has often been an element of doubt surrounding his defensive abilities.

He has put in plenty of big defensive efforts over the years, but every now and then you get a game like Northampton last weekend.

However, the Leinster centre will be the first to tell you that the stats don’t always tell the full story.

“Yeah it is a tricky one. It depends on what area of the park [it happens],” Ringrose says.

“Some of my missed tackles on the weekend weren’t good missed tackles. In certain areas if you can bring outside pressure and force attackers back in to where there is a bit more clutter it can potentially be… it can go down as a missed tackle from a winger or a centre or a backrow if he is out on the edge but ultimately it benefits the team. There are instances like that where they might go down as missed tackles but actually pay off.”

And it wasn’t just the tackles he didn’t make which will have played on his mind over the last few days. While he ended up on his back in the lead-up to Northampton’s opening try, and the sight of Ashee Tuala and Teimana Harrison running though him won’t have made for comfortable viewing during the video review, Ringrose was also yellow-carded for a tip tackle on out-half Dan Biggar during the second half at Franklin’s Gardens.

“I think it’s [defence] always a work-on for me. Even Saturday, it was evident. I learned a few tough lessons,” he admits.

“Certainly off the first play when (Rory) Hutchinson put it across my face and then I got my head caught on the wrong side. I was arguably just a little bit narrow close to Robbie (Henshaw). But obviously James (Lowe) did well to recover and cover my back a bit, which happens quite a lot with the wingers adapting. So it was good that he was switched on and was able to cover.

“It’s probably what happens next in terms of, if I was in there, I would probably return to the wrong side. I continued open and then they ultimately got us two or three phases later.

“I could be a bit smarter as to what happens next after missing the tackle.

“And then obviously there was the play off the lineout, (Matt) Proctor went through. So again, these are just lessons I have kind of learned.

“It does happen sometimes where I make the read out the back and they might play a guy out the back, and it looks like I have done well, but I might know in my head that if they played the front door, they would have exposed my inside shoulder.

Ringrose fails to bring down Northampton's Ashee Tuala in Franklin's Gardens. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Even when you do a successful defensive read, there are still always learning opportunities. It’s just a bit more obvious when they make a line break.”

Ringrose will certainly be out to prove a point this weekend, as will the visitors, who will be keen to make amends for that 27 point tanking.

The Saints don’t have to look too far back for inspiration. In December of the 2013/14 European campaign, Leinster had 33 points to spare at Franklin’s Gardens but suffered an 18-9 defeat at the Aviva Stadium seven days later.

“A few [of the current squad] were involved [in the 2013 game] and a few weren’t. It was referenced that it happened, different personnel and a lot has changed in six years but it was definitely referenced and a reminder of the challenge that has to be faced this weekend,” Ringrose continues.

“It’s part of the challenge. They will definitely want to react. A team of their quality. They won’t ever want to lose twice in-a-row.

“They will be coming to the Aviva to win. It’s our job to do the same thing. We are playing at home this week, but the motivation is still to win no matter what.

“I just think there is no shortage of motivation because we know how good they are and how the scoreboard flatters us a bit [last week] and knowing that they will improve and be better with the personnel that they have, and also how well coached they are.

“Also, the lessons we did learn in getting the five points but also realising that they exposed us a couple of times, like the times I just talked about. Everyone had elements of the game that they will look into and try and be better on across the board from 1 to 23.

“We reviewed it today, we are under no illusions about where we are or where we need to get to.”

If Leinster do improve on last week’s showing, then there will be no fear of a 2013 repeat.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!