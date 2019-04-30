This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rio Ferdinand linked to technical director role at Man United

The former England defender spent 12 years at Old Trafford as a player.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 4:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,918 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4613101
Image: Matt Alexander
Image: Matt Alexander

 EX-MANCHESTER UNITED defender Rio Ferdinand is being considered for the role of technical director by his former club, according to reports today. 

The Premier League side are in the market for an individual with experience in top-level football, who is capable of leading recruitment and long-term strategy of the first team. 

Mike Phelan, who is currently on Ole Gunnar’s coaching staff, was linked to the job last week. 

However, The Guardian claims that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been involved in ongoing dialogue with Ferdinand about returning to Old Trafford.

The former England defender joined United from Leeds for £29.1 million in 2002 –the transfer fee making him the most expensive defender in the world at the time.  

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Final - Manchester United v Chelsea - Luzhniki Stadium Ferdinand (left) captained United in the 2008 Champions League final. Source: EMPICS Sport

He went on to enjoy 12 years at the club, in which they won six Premier League titles, two League Cups and the 2008 Champions League under Alex Ferguson. 

Since retiring from the game in 2015, the 40-year-old has gone on to pursue a number of business ventures and he is also a regular pundit on BT Sport. 

As a former team-mate of Solskjaer, it is believed that the pair could work well together. 

