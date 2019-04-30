Rio Ferdinand linked to technical director role at Man United

He currently works as a pundit for BT Sport.

EX-MANCHESTER UNITED defender Rio Ferdinand is being considered for the role of technical director by his former club, according to reports today.

The Premier League side are in the market for an individual with experience in top-level football, who is capable of leading recruitment and long-term strategy of the first team.

Mike Phelan, who is currently on Ole Gunnar’s coaching staff, was linked to the job last week.

However, The Guardian claims that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been involved in ongoing dialogue with Ferdinand about returning to Old Trafford.

The former England defender joined United from Leeds for £29.1 million in 2002 –the transfer fee making him the most expensive defender in the world at the time.

Ferdinand (left) captained United in the 2008 Champions League final. Source: EMPICS Sport

He went on to enjoy 12 years at the club, in which they won six Premier League titles, two League Cups and the 2008 Champions League under Alex Ferguson.

Since retiring from the game in 2015, the 40-year-old has gone on to pursue a number of business ventures and he is also a regular pundit on BT Sport.

As a former team-mate of Solskjaer, it is believed that the pair could work well together.

