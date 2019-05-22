Rio marathon silver medallist banned following EPO positive

Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa (left) with her silver medal after the marathon at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa (left) with her silver medal after the marathon at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

THE RIO OLYMPICS marathon silver medallist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa has been provisionally suspended for breaking anti-doping rules, the IAAF’s Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Tuesday.

Bahrain’s Kirwa, 35, finished second behind Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong in Rio 2016′s marathon and was found to have the presence of the prohibited blood-booster EPO in her blood sample.

Gold medallist Sumgong was banned for eight years in January for attempting to hinder an investigation into her use of EPO by supplying false documents.

India’s 800m Asia champion Gomathi Marimuthu was also provisionally suspended after she tested positive for the substance.

© — AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: