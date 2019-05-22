This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rio marathon silver medallist banned following EPO positive

Bahrain’s Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa has been provisionally suspended.

By AFP Wednesday 22 May 2019, 2:35 PM
https://the42.ie/4646853
Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa (left) with her silver medal after the marathon at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.
Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa (left) with her silver medal after the marathon at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.
THE RIO OLYMPICS marathon silver medallist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa has been provisionally suspended for breaking anti-doping rules, the IAAF’s Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Tuesday.

Bahrain’s Kirwa, 35, finished second behind Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong in Rio 2016′s marathon and was found to have the presence of the prohibited blood-booster EPO in her blood sample.

Gold medallist Sumgong was banned for eight years in January for attempting to hinder an investigation into her use of EPO by supplying false documents.

India’s 800m Asia champion Gomathi Marimuthu was also provisionally suspended after she tested positive for the substance.

