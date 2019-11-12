This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI lead tributes after passing of 'Godfather of schoolboy football in Ireland,' Fran Ray

Mr Ray, the Dublin and District Schoolboys League [DDSL] Honorary Life President, died today.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 7:42 PM
11 minutes ago 254 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4889150

TRIBUTES ARE POURING in for Dublin and District Schoolboys League [DDSL] Honorary Life President and “Godfather of schoolboy football in Ireland” Fran Ray, who died earlier today.

Mr Ray, who also served as the league’s secretary for many years, passed away this afternoon after a long battle with illness.

unnamed (4) Fran Ray (front row, centre) is pictured with the DDSL side after they won the Kennedy Cup in 2018. Source: FAI.

The Football Association of Ireland [FAI] are leading the heartfelt tributes, writing this evening that it is deeply saddened to learn the news.

A statement from the association, which included tributes from FAI General Manager Noel Mooney, Ireland manager Mick McCarthy and assistant boss Robbie Keane, reads:

Fran’s service to the game of football in Ireland across many decades, allied to his wonderful sense of humour, will be sadly missed by all of us and we can only offer our utmost appreciation for Fran’s contribution to football, particularly schoolboy football where Fran was to the fore of its growth and development.

“We all knew Fran as the key person in growth of the Dublin and District Schoolboy League, which went on to become the biggest schoolboy league in Europe,” FAI General Manager Noel Mooney said.

“His love of the beautiful game and his determination to grow football were clear. His work was always carried out in great spirit and with his sharp wit evident for all to see.

“He played a significant role also in the growth of football across our country through his many years representing the DDSL on a national level through the SFAI. Fran had been ill for some time and unfortunately today he left us, surrounded by his loving family. May he rest in peace.”

Ireland assistant manager Keane paid tribute to the late Mr Ray.

I have have known Fran since I was a kid and he was such a great part of the DDSL for so many years,” the Dubliner said. “He was always a great friend of football and he was a true gentleman. He will be a big loss to Irish football.

While McCarthy added: “I met Fran many times over the years, and I’ve always known of his great commitment to schoolboy football, not just in Dublin, but in Ireland.”

The statement concludes: “The FAI would like to offer our deepest condolences to Fran’s wife Sandra, his son Alan and daughter Lindsay, to all his immediate family members and to the Dublin and District Schoolboy League.”

Many, many more have also paid touching tributes to Mr Ray.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie