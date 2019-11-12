FAI lead tributes after passing of 'Godfather of schoolboy football in Ireland,' Fran Ray

TRIBUTES ARE POURING in for Dublin and District Schoolboys League [DDSL] Honorary Life President and “Godfather of schoolboy football in Ireland” Fran Ray, who died earlier today.

Mr Ray, who also served as the league’s secretary for many years, passed away this afternoon after a long battle with illness.

Fran Ray (front row, centre) is pictured with the DDSL side after they won the Kennedy Cup in 2018. Source: FAI.

The Football Association of Ireland [FAI] are leading the heartfelt tributes, writing this evening that it is deeply saddened to learn the news.

A statement from the association, which included tributes from FAI General Manager Noel Mooney, Ireland manager Mick McCarthy and assistant boss Robbie Keane, reads:

Fran’s service to the game of football in Ireland across many decades, allied to his wonderful sense of humour, will be sadly missed by all of us and we can only offer our utmost appreciation for Fran’s contribution to football, particularly schoolboy football where Fran was to the fore of its growth and development.

“We all knew Fran as the key person in growth of the Dublin and District Schoolboy League, which went on to become the biggest schoolboy league in Europe,” FAI General Manager Noel Mooney said.

“His love of the beautiful game and his determination to grow football were clear. His work was always carried out in great spirit and with his sharp wit evident for all to see.

“He played a significant role also in the growth of football across our country through his many years representing the DDSL on a national level through the SFAI. Fran had been ill for some time and unfortunately today he left us, surrounded by his loving family. May he rest in peace.”

Ireland assistant manager Keane paid tribute to the late Mr Ray.

I have have known Fran since I was a kid and he was such a great part of the DDSL for so many years,” the Dubliner said. “He was always a great friend of football and he was a true gentleman. He will be a big loss to Irish football.

While McCarthy added: “I met Fran many times over the years, and I’ve always known of his great commitment to schoolboy football, not just in Dublin, but in Ireland.”

The statement concludes: “The FAI would like to offer our deepest condolences to Fran’s wife Sandra, his son Alan and daughter Lindsay, to all his immediate family members and to the Dublin and District Schoolboy League.”

Many, many more have also paid touching tributes to Mr Ray.

We are saddened to confirm the passing of former SFAI Chairman and @DDSL_Official Secretary Fran Ray - May he Rest In Peace...https://t.co/86TEOZQrc4 pic.twitter.com/2l1C0UoFLz — SFAI (@SFAIreland) November 12, 2019

RIP Fran Ray.

A Godfather of schoolboy football in Ireland, a character and a gentleman.



"And all our days were sunny, all our skies were blue, in Dublin town in 1962." — Ger Keville (@GerKeville) November 12, 2019 Source: Ger Keville /Twitter

From all at SKB we are very saddened to hear about the passing of @DDSL stalwart Fran Ray. RIP. pic.twitter.com/h9PZEW0ZTF — St Kevin's Boys FC (@stkevinsboysfc) November 12, 2019

Everyone at St Francis FC would like to offer our deepest condolences on the passing of legendary DDSL man Fran Ray who so sadly passed away. A true gentleman and stalwart the league, he will be sadly missed but so fondly remembered. RIP Fran from all at St Francis FC 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Sui5kwHDGb — St Francis FC Seniors (@SeniorsSt) November 12, 2019

@Cabinteely_FC would like to extend its deepest sympathy to the Ray family and all at the DDSL on the death of Fran Ray, former Secretary DDSL. A legend in schoolboy football. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Lm3O1Q8cYd — Cabinteely FC (@Cabinteely_FC) November 12, 2019

Verona FC would like to pass on our condolences and support to all at the DDSL and the family of Fran Ray, former Secretary and current life President, who sadly passed away this afternoon.

A true legend of a man who gave everything to schoolboy football.

May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/jaJRi2B6ZG — Verona FC (@VeronaFCDublin) November 12, 2019

Legend and pure football man Fran ray RIP thoughts go out to his family and friends we shared some great years in ddsl so sad pure gent — Des baker (@dessiebaker_des) November 12, 2019

With Condolences to all of Fran's Family and Friends may he Rest In Peace from all @LeicesterFC67

Piece taken

From @DDSL_Official Home page

We have learned of the sad passing of our former Honorary Secretary Fran Ray https://t.co/MnU2mCUBy9 — Leicester Celtic FC (@LeicesterFC67) November 12, 2019

Kilnamanagh AFC would like to send our deepest condolences on the passing of Fran Ray (Honorary Life President of DDSL)



The corridors of the DDSL simply won't be the same again and Fran will be sadly missed by every club ever to play within the DDSL



R.I.P Fran#DDSL pic.twitter.com/HczWMeYaXN — Kilnamanagh AFC (@Kilnamanagh_AFC) November 12, 2019

