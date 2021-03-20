Rising Irish star Ian Garry makes major statement with head-kick KO

Ian Garry's star continues to rise. Source: Dolly Clew/Cage Warriors

IAN GARRY ADDED considerably to the levels of hype surrounding his future in mixed martial arts at Cage Warriors 121.

Garry has established himself as one of the brightest prospects in European MMA since making his professional debut in 2019.

Prior to last night’s outing at London’s York Hall, the 23-year-old Dubliner had put together an unblemished record of 5-0, with all but one of his wins coming inside the distance.

He was presented with his most difficult test to date in the form of Sweden’s Rostem Akman, who was competing for the first time since his release from the UFC.

Akman had a two-fight stint with the sport’s premier organisation, which ended with a decision loss to Jake Matthews on the Robert Whittaker-Israel Adesanya bill in October 2019.

Nevertheless, Garry rose to the occasion, securing his fifth consecutive stoppage victory by defeating Akman with a stunning head-kick knockout in the second round.

“What a beautiful finish,” said former UFC title contender Dan Hardy, who was on co-commentary duty for the event on UFC Fight Pass. “That was pretty spectacular. He timed that perfectly.”

Garry (6-0) fights out of Team KF in Swords under the tutelage of former Cage Warriors middleweight champion Chris Fields and Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Tom King.

“I’ve been calling for a bigger, more experienced opponent,” he said. “That guy was in the UFC and I made a show of him tonight. I ran through him in two rounds and I made it look easy.”

He’ll hope to take a step closer to a UFC contract by clinching the Cage Warriors welterweight belt, with a title shot now on the cards following last night’s win.

The strap, which was recently vacated by Mason Jones after his move to the UFC, will be up for grabs when Garry takes on 29-year-old Englishman Jack Grant (17-6). The fight is being targeted for a date in June.

Garry added: “The UFC better get ready because they’ve got a star coming their way.”