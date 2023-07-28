Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Riyad Mahrez.
# Transfer News
Riyad Mahrez joins Saudi club Al-Ahli from Manchester City
Winger, who won 11 trophies with City, is the latest player to join the cash-rich Saudi league.
577
2
Updated 34 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 34 minutes ago

MANCHESTER CITY FORWARD Riyad Mahrez has left the treble winners to join Saudi side Al-Ahli, the two clubs announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old Algerian winger joined Pep Guardiola’s team in 2018 from Leicester, winning 11 major trophies at the club.

“The wait is over: Riyad is real,” the Saudi Pro League club said in a social media post.

City agreed a fee understood to be worth up to £30 million with Al-Ahli last week.

“I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more,” Mahrez said in a statement from the Premier League club.

“I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.”

Mahrez is the latest big-name player to move to the cash-rich Saudi league.

Liverpool and Al-Ettifaq confirmed on Thursday that Reds’ captain Jordan Henderson was moving to the Saudi league.

France striker Karim Benzema left Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad, following in the footsteps of his former Real team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr.

Other Premier League players who have moved to Saudi Arabia include Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and another former Liverpool team-mate of Henderson’s, Roberto Firmino.

Saudi Arabia’s lavish spending on sport is often criticised as “sportswashing” — an attempt to shift the focus from its record on human rights.

The conservative monarchy executed 81 people in a single day last year, outlaws homosexuality and triggered international condemnation when journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     