Road To Respect edges out thrilling Champions Chase at Down Royal

It was a great win for Road To Respect and Sean Flanagan.

ROAD TO RESPECT managed to hold off Clan Des Obeaux to win the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal for the second year in-a-row.

In a thrilling finish, Noel Meade’s eight-year-old stormed to victory to take his Grade One tally to four, with Sean Flanagan on board.

Paul Nicholls’ Clan Des Obeaux battled hard throughout, but Road To Respect snatched the win by four lengths from the 7/4 favourite.

“He was great today and Sean gave him a super ride,” Meade told Racing.com after the win

“He jumped brilliantly, they didn’t go quick which helped him in that regard. I was worried that not enough rain had come.”

Four-time Grade 1 winner!



Road To Respect loves this race and lands another Ladbrokes Champion Chase for @tuvastables and @swflanagan7 at @Downroyal 👏



Results ➡ https://t.co/glajGV55GR pic.twitter.com/0lMoG6Eo2x — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Real Steel secured a double for Willie Mullins after he clinched the Daily Mirror Steeplechase at Down Royal. Janidil picked up the other victory for Mullins earlier in the day, when Mark Walsh steered him home in the North Down Marquees Handicap Hurdle.

There was also racing action at Wetherby on Saturday. The Worlds End secured the bet365 Hurdle.

The Tom George-trained eight-year-old came home with five lengths to spare ahead of Unowhatimeanharry, while Two Taffs took third place.

Ballyoptic clinched a sixth victory in bet365 Charlie Hall Chase for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies ahead of Elegant Escape and Aso.

It seemed to be a straight battle between Ballyoptic and Aso coming into the final fences, but Sam Twiston-Davies guided the eight-year-old to victory as Elegant Escape came in ahead of Aso at the end.

