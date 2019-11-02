This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Road To Respect edges out thrilling Champions Chase at Down Royal

Noel Meade’s eight-year-old held off Clan Des Obeaux to clinch the win.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 5:32 PM
It was a great win for Road To Respect and Sean Flanagan.
Image: Matt Mackey/INPHO
Image: Matt Mackey/INPHO

ROAD TO RESPECT managed to hold off Clan Des Obeaux to win the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal for the second year in-a-row.

In a thrilling finish, Noel Meade’s eight-year-old stormed to victory to take his Grade One tally to four, with Sean Flanagan on board.

Paul Nicholls’ Clan Des Obeaux battled hard throughout, but Road To Respect snatched the win by four lengths from the 7/4 favourite.

“He was great today and Sean gave him a super ride,” Meade told Racing.com after the win

“He jumped brilliantly, they didn’t go quick which helped him in that regard. I was worried that not enough rain had come.”

Meanwhile, Real Steel secured a double for Willie Mullins after he clinched the Daily Mirror Steeplechase at Down Royal. Janidil picked up the other victory for Mullins earlier in the day, when Mark Walsh steered him home in the North Down Marquees Handicap Hurdle.

There was also racing action at Wetherby on Saturday. The Worlds End secured the bet365 Hurdle.

The Tom George-trained eight-year-old came home with five lengths to spare ahead of Unowhatimeanharry, while Two Taffs took third place.

Ballyoptic clinched a sixth victory in bet365 Charlie Hall Chase for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies ahead of Elegant Escape and Aso.

It seemed to be a straight battle between Ballyoptic and Aso coming into the final fences, but Sam Twiston-Davies guided the eight-year-old to victory as Elegant Escape came in ahead of Aso at the end.

