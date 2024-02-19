Big blow for Bohs as Rob Cornwall suffers ACL injury

BOHEMIANS HAVE SUFFERED a major early-season set-back with confirmation that centre-back Rob Cornwall has torn his anterior cruciate ligament. Cornwall, who returned to Bohs this season after a stint in America, suffered the injury in the first half of Friday’s season opener against Sligo Rovers.

Cornwall left the game on crutches and wearing a knee brace, and Bohemians have today confirmed the extent of the injury.

“It’s devastating news for the group to lose such an inspirational player, and Rob himself is obviously devastated too”, said manager Declan Devine.

“Rob is an extremely talented player, a leader within the group and someone I tried to bring back to the club before the start of last season so to finally get him in and to lose him after just 30 minutes is clearly a massive blow for us.

“Recovering from an ACL injury is a long process and we will give Rob all the support that he needs, both on and off the pitch, during his recovery.”

Devine confirmed after the game that Bohs are looking to recruit another centre-back, with their options made lighter by Cornwall’s injury. Midfielder Jordan Flores played as a makeshift centre-back in the second half of Friday’s 2-2 draw against Sligo. Paddy Kirk is also viewed as a possible option at centre-back. Bohs are also keen to bring in another striker, to bolster their squad.

They are already without club captain Keith Buckley, who also suffered a significant knee injury at the end of last season.