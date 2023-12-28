Rob Cornwall seals Bohs return from Colorado; Owolabi joins English non-league outfit

ROB CORNWALL SAID there was “no other club that I wanted to sign for” as he agreed his return for a second spell with Bohemians.

Cornwall is back in the League of Ireland following two years with Northern Colorado Hailstorm in America’s United Soccer League.

Bohs boss Declan Devine revealed that he had tried to sign the 29-year-old Dubliner after he linked up with the Phibsboro club in pre-season last year.

And Devine said that the “no-nonsense” defender, who spent five seasons at Bohs before leaving in 2021, will be a big influence in the dressing room.

Cornwall said: “I am delighted to be back. To be honest, it was eating away at me when I was away that I always wanted to come back and play for Bohs again.

“There were other clubs who approached me but if Bohs wanted me, I was always going to sign back here.

“It was tough watching from afar, and there was no other club that I wanted to sign for.”

Meanwhile, Cork City striker Tunde Owolabi has agreed a move to English non-league side Macclesfield FC subject to FA approval and international clearance.

The 28-year-old Belgian, who also had League of Ireland spells with Finn Harps and St Patrick’s Athletic, could make his first appearance in the Northern Premier League Premier Division on New Year’s Day.