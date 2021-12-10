Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 10 December 2021
Rob Cornwall unveiled as first signing for brand-new Colorado club following Bohs exit

The defender will be reunited with former Shamrock Rovers team-mate Eamon Zayed, who is the head coach at Northern Colorado Hailstorm.

By Niall Kelly Friday 10 Dec 2021, 9:56 PM
44 minutes ago 1,442 Views 1 Comment
Cornwall: 'He has an unrelenting winning mentality,' said Eamon Zayed.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

FORMER BOHEMIANS DEFENDER Rob Cornwall will trade the League of Ireland for America’s United Soccer League after signing for Northern Colorado Hailstorm.

Cornwall, 27, becomes the first signing in Hailstorm’s club history ahead of their inaugural season in USL League One, North American football’s third tier.

The Dubliner will be reunited there with former Shamrock Rovers team-mate Eamon Zayed, who was appointed as head coach in the summer.

Cornwall leaves Dalymount Park after five seasons which culminated in 2021 with a European campaign, a fifth-place finish in the Premier Division and a run to the FAI Cup final, where they lost on penalties to St Pat’s. 

Zayed hailed Cornwall as “a leader we will be able to build a championship contender around” as he announced his signing on Friday.

“Rob epitomises what we are trying to build here,” he said. “He has an unrelenting winning mentality, he has an unparalleled work ethic, and he has the burning ambition to win trophies and bring titles to the Northern Colorado community.

“He sets the tone for the team and is a leader we will be able to build a championship contender around.”

Hailstorm are one of three expansion teams joining USL League One ahead of the 2022 campaign alongside Central Valley Fuego FC and Charlotte Independence.

